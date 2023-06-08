Neblio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128,541.62 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $128,541.62 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,691,603 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.