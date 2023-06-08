Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

