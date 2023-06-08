New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $31.49

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $30.00. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 367,210 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFE. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.