New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50.
