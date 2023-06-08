New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMTZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
