NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $15,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.1 %

NEWT stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NewtekOne

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

