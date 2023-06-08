Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $33,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $2,626,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

