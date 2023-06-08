Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Nexstar Media Group worth $66,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,685,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.88. 22,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $2,626,101. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

