NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

