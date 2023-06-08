Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0668 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 315.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 271.9% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $38,668.75 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

