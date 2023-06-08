Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 306,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 586% from the average session volume of 44,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$956,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.