NFT Market Cap Achieves $719,146.57 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, NFT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $719,146.57 and $190.95 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,636.36 or 1.00094308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01950841 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

