Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,731 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

