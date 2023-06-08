Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 33.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

