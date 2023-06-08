Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 188,801 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 248,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 148,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

