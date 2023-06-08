Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

