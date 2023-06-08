Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of LICY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

