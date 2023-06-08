Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,871 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock worth $598,192,593. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

