Noah H. Glass Sells 8,334 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 615,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Get OLO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $9,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OLO

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.