Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 3.3% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 80,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after buying an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.