Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 3.3% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 80,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Noah Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after buying an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
