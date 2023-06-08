Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 10.15.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

