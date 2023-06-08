Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

