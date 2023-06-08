Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Novartis worth $389,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. 547,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

