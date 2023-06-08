O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 1,713,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

