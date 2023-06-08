O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 1,713,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
