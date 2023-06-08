Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 68560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Ocado Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

About Ocado Group

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.