OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %
OFS Credit stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.09.
OFS Credit Company Profile
