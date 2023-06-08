Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,302,000 after purchasing an additional 839,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after buying an additional 303,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,416,000 after buying an additional 621,094 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

