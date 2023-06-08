Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ORI opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
