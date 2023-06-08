OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $91.71 million and $10.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

