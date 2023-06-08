OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.50

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.78), with a volume of 6830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.80).

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £48.86 million, a PE ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.70.

About OnTheMarket

(Get Rating)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.