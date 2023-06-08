OpenBlox Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $8,126.77 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

