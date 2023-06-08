Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $108.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.