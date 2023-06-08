Ordinals (ORDI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.88 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $159.24 million and $18.88 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00028669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.52921435 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $21,333,839.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

