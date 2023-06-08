O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 309,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $898.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,801. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $909.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $855.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

