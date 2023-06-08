O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Trading Down 2.9%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $875.46 and last traded at $876.38. Approximately 274,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 441,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $909.17 and its 200 day moving average is $855.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

