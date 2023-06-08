Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.29). 6,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.79).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.84. The company has a market capitalization of £172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.