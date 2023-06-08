Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 13,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

