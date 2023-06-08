Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 557,936 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

