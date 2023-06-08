Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 104,102 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $3,462,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PICK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 915,226 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

