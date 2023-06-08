Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $2.87 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,037 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

