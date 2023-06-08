Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 140,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 711,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

