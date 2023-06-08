Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

