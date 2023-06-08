Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,194 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,398,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 973,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.49. 11,705,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,408,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

