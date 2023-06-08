Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $1.23 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 24,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

SHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

