Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $4.16 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.23. 91,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

