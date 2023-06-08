Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $211,100.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 715,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.