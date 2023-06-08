Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $158,337.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,622.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00333210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00544906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00421610 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,401,728 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

