PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.83

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 1060250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.