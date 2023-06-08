Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 591 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $23,043.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $766,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 921,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

