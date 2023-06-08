Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $220.50. 1,622,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,670. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $230.18.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

