Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.67. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 444,427 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after buying an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,957 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

